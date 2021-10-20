No Podcast … Again (sigh)
October 20, 2021 by Dave Haynes
No podcast this week, for the second week in a row … but that’s not because we’ve stopped doing them.
First, we had interviews postponed.
Then we had technical issues – like my online recording platform going sideways JUST as I was trying to record.
Then we had to give up on an interview because the interview subject was using a cellular data connection, on a boat off the Greek coastline, and well … it would sound good, and then it would sound like it was coming from Mars.
Hopefully, we’ll get things together very soon! Until then, there are 250-plus interviews in the archive – all here: https://www.sixteen-nine.net/category/podcast/
