No Podcast … Again (sigh)

No podcast this week, for the second week in a row … but that’s not because we’ve stopped doing them.

First, we had interviews postponed.

Then we had technical issues – like my online recording platform going sideways JUST as I was trying to record.

Then we had to give up on an interview because the interview subject was using a cellular data connection, on a boat off the Greek coastline, and well … it would sound good, and then it would sound like it was coming from Mars.

Hopefully, we’ll get things together very soon! Until then, there are 250-plus interviews in the archive – all here: https://www.sixteen-nine.net/category/podcast/