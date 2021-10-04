Hypersign, Workplace Audio Giant Jabra Partner On Virtual Meeting/Presentations Solution

October 4, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Digital signage software shops have increasingly been going after the workplace communications market through partnerships and mergers, but the South Carolina digital signage CMS firm Hypersign has gone down the unusual path of integrating its platform with Jabra, one of largest suppliers of workplace audio technology.

The partnership sees Hypersign’s parallel products for live video presentations and virtual meetings paired with Denmark-based Jabra’s popular headsets and its huddle meeting hardware solution set.

Says the PR:

In collaboration with Jabra, Hypersign is changing the virtual into the physical. Jabra’s expertise in audio and visual equipment enhances end-user virtual experiences while Hypersign’s software takes presenters and audiences into new levels of high-quality hybrid engagement. As a global leader in audio technology, Jabra prioritizes quality care when creating and testing their products.

The partnership between Hypersign and Jabra results in the integration of professional technology designed for collaboration and presentation. Hypersign’s Arena and the all-new Arena Mini are specifically designed for a presenter centric virtual or hybrid seminar. Virtual and hybrid learning and presenting are here to stay, so let Hypersign and Jabra enhance your technological experience. With broadcast quality audio visual equipment, streaming capabilities, and full control at the touch of your fingertips, Hypersign and Jabra are bringing you the presentation solution that exceeds standards. The Arena Mini and Jabra’s Evolve2-40 headset are the perfect way to give both the presenter and their audiences a premium virtual experience.

Jabra’s Evolve2 40 and Evolve2 85 create new standards for virtual meetings. With premium features such as noise cancellation and multiple microphones, the Evolve headsets contribute to clean, clear, and desirable meeting experiences. These headsets also feature a visual “do not disturb” setting for when you are on a call. HuddleUP is Hypersign’s solution to virtual meetings. With HuddleUP, users have access to features such as an interactive whiteboard, integration with popular virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Webex, digital signage, and much more! Now featuring Jabra’s PanaCast 50 camera, microphone, and sound bar, HuddleUP users will enjoy crisp audio, clean video, and advanced camera functions for a more personal experience.

It’s an interesting tie-up, as Jabra is one of the better-known hardware brands used in countless offices, and likely had a very good year as video meeting activity spiked in the COVID era.

Hypersign has always been an interesting company – working somewhat off the digital signage grid in Spartanburg, SC and developing specific functionality for vertical markets like K-12 education, healthcare and workplaces, as opposed to just making those the target vertical markets for a more generalized software platform.

The company PR boilerplate gets into that:

Established in 2013, Hypersign’s founder imagined the value of a digital signage platform that was both fast and simple, while realizing that users have a need and must take action. From humble beginnings, Hypersign has evolved from a single digital signage solution into what it is today — a software company with an entire ecosystem of integrated solutions and extensions. While Hypersign’s roots are in South Carolina, its reach is national. Several expansive education, healthcare, and enterprise systems choose Hypersign as their visual communication platform solution.