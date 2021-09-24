Intuiface Launches Rebuilt, Redesigned No-Code Interactive (And Headless) Toolset

September 24, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The French firm Intuiface has announced Version 7 of its same-named software – a complete rebuild and redesign of its code-base and UX that lowers resource demands and plays to the rapidly emerging ideas of no or low code, and headless CMS.

Intuiface Version 7 makes heavy use of progressive web app technology that makes interactive presentations ready to run on a digital signage screen, or a tablet, without building different versions.

The company’s pitch has long been that it can enable any digital agency, integrator, or end-user customer to develop and deliver fully interactive digital experiences without knowing much or anything about coding, and V7 adds to that concept.

Says the PR:

Once exclusive to in-venue deployments, Intuiface’s no-code approach can now also be used to repurpose and deliver that same content onto the web or as an app on personal mobile devices, ensuring the reach of both creative and message across all digital channels with minimal effort. Further, Intuiface has introduced the Digital Signage industry’s only true headless CMS, a cloud-hosted content management system with total independence from on-screen user interfaces and synchronizable with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs.

Critical to audience engagement is the use of personalized digital content in support of real-time interaction – everything from touch and gesture to sensors, computer vision, and voice. By providing the only technology platform dedicated to delivering these types of experiences, Intuiface was in a unique position to identify a critical need – reaching audiences beyond the confines of a venue. Audience engagement optimized for interaction was highly effective but limited to the physical space. How could enterprises repurpose their highly effective onsite content to engage, inform, inspire, or entice an even larger audience on their mobile devices, in their homes, and at their places of business? With Intuiface 7, the identical experience deployed in-venue can be embedded in a webpage or released as a stand-alone app for Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android, complementing Intuiface’s existing list of supported operating systems for in-venue installations: Windows, iOS, Android, BrightSign, Chrome, Samsung Tizen, and LG WebOS. Coupled with Intuiface’s no-code approach to experience creation, proven to shorten delivery time by up to 60% vs. custom coding, marketing teams and creative professionals can now create deeply immersive experiences with minimal effort and in minimum time that run anywhere their audiences can be found. Referred to as Intuiface’s “Next Generation Player,” the new runtime delivering these additional deployment options can also perform like natively written code on everything from a computer stick to a multi-screen display wall, from Samsung Tizen and BrightSign to a mobile phone running iOS or Android. This optimization makes it possible for teams to deliver highly immersive experiences on even low-powered, low-cost devices, a critical component of any Green Computing initiative, while also achieving performance on par with manually coded applications. On the content creation side, Intuiface is introducing the industry’s first true Headless CMS. Unlike a traditional digital signage CMS with its dependence on uploaded digital media and zone-based deployment, Intuiface’s Headless CMS supports both direct data structure definition and content entry as well as the ability to synchronize with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs. The resulting project content is then available to any Intuiface experience, regardless of the front end design. Further, Intuiface’s Headless CMS supports on-device data replication, caching, and filtering, enabling high-speed media display and robust operational resiliency even in environments without consistent network connectivity. Whether in-venue or through a local app, Intuiface experiences will reliably run regardless of Internet access. Note: The “truly” is a qualifier and I will let others debate that, but I know companies like Signagelive and Screencloud are also down the headless CMS path. Geoff Bessin of Intuiface says the other headless CMS offers showing up in the market are all about APIs. “So yes, they’re headless,” he argues, “but only accessible to those teams with developer skills. Someone has to code the integration between the Headless CMS and the platform used by Content Managers.” “The Intuiface Headless CMS has its own API, too, and we can even automatically import data from third-party CMSs, but it also has a web-hosted UI so non-technical Content Managers can enter their content directly. They need no knowledge of our software and no knowledge of the target user interface (it’s headless!) and can still enter text, images, videos, etc. on their own. Thus, Intuiface customers don’t need a third-party CMS to use our headless CMS. So not all headless CMSs are the same,” he says.

On the other hand, a lot of the demand and usage for headless, at least so far, is from companies that have web and interactive teams that are using their own tools to create and push content to all kinds of screens, like Internet, Extranet, Intranet and mobile. The attraction for them of headless is APIs that allow them to stay in their toolset and push to digital signage screens, as well, and not have to back out of what they otherwise use, to do the digital signage stuff with different tools.