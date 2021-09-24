Intuiface Launches Rebuilt, Redesigned No-Code Interactive (And Headless) Toolset
September 24, 2021 by Dave Haynes
The French firm Intuiface has announced Version 7 of its same-named software – a complete rebuild and redesign of its code-base and UX that lowers resource demands and plays to the rapidly emerging ideas of no or low code, and headless CMS.
Intuiface Version 7 makes heavy use of progressive web app technology that makes interactive presentations ready to run on a digital signage screen, or a tablet, without building different versions.
The company’s pitch has long been that it can enable any digital agency, integrator, or end-user customer to develop and deliver fully interactive digital experiences without knowing much or anything about coding, and V7 adds to that concept.
Once exclusive to in-venue deployments, Intuiface’s no-code approach can now also be used to repurpose and deliver that same content onto the web or as an app on personal mobile devices, ensuring the reach of both creative and message across all digital channels with minimal effort. Further, Intuiface has introduced the Digital Signage industry’s only true headless CMS, a cloud-hosted content management system with total independence from on-screen user interfaces and synchronizable with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs.
Critical to audience engagement is the use of personalized digital content in support of real-time interaction – everything from touch and gesture to sensors, computer vision, and voice. By providing the only technology platform dedicated to delivering these types of experiences, Intuiface was in a unique position to identify a critical need – reaching audiences beyond the confines of a venue. Audience engagement optimized for interaction was highly effective but limited to the physical space. How could enterprises repurpose their highly effective onsite content to engage, inform, inspire, or entice an even larger audience on their mobile devices, in their homes, and at their places of business?
With Intuiface 7, the identical experience deployed in-venue can be embedded in a webpage or released as a stand-alone app for Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android, complementing Intuiface’s existing list of supported operating systems for in-venue installations: Windows, iOS, Android, BrightSign, Chrome, Samsung Tizen, and LG WebOS. Coupled with Intuiface’s no-code approach to experience creation, proven to shorten delivery time by up to 60% vs. custom coding, marketing teams and creative professionals can now create deeply immersive experiences with minimal effort and in minimum time that run anywhere their audiences can be found.
Referred to as Intuiface’s “Next Generation Player,” the new runtime delivering these additional deployment options can also perform like natively written code on everything from a computer stick to a multi-screen display wall, from Samsung Tizen and BrightSign to a mobile phone running iOS or Android. This optimization makes it possible for teams to deliver highly immersive experiences on even low-powered, low-cost devices, a critical component of any Green Computing initiative, while also achieving performance on par with manually coded applications.
On the content creation side, Intuiface is introducing the industry’s first true Headless CMS. Unlike a traditional digital signage CMS with its dependence on uploaded digital media and zone-based deployment, Intuiface’s Headless CMS supports both direct data structure definition and content entry as well as the ability to synchronize with enterprise data management platforms like DAMs and DXPs. The resulting project content is then available to any Intuiface experience, regardless of the front end design. Further, Intuiface’s Headless CMS supports on-device data replication, caching, and filtering, enabling high-speed media display and robust operational resiliency even in environments without consistent network connectivity. Whether in-venue or through a local app, Intuiface experiences will reliably run regardless of Internet access.
Note: The “truly” is a qualifier and I will let others debate that, but I know companies like Signagelive and Screencloud are also down the headless CMS path. Geoff Bessin of Intuiface says the other headless CMS offers showing up in the market are all about APIs. “So yes, they’re headless,” he argues, “but only accessible to those teams with developer skills. Someone has to code the integration between the Headless CMS and the platform used by Content Managers.”
“Intuiface 7 represents an important milestone in our effort to greatly expand its reach,” says Vincent Encontre, Intuiface’s COO. “It’s a one-stop platform for both traditional and interactive digital signage, enterprise-ready to satisfy the data integration and security needs of large organizations, a powerful performer achieving manual code-like performance despite taking a no-code approach, and cross-channel ready to free creative from the venue and release it onto the web and personal devices.”
“Intuiface has once again stayed ahead of the innovation curve and proven itself to be future-proof,” says Koen Wouters, Chief Inspiration Officer at First Impression, a large international integrator and longtime Intuiface partner. “Thanks to Intuiface 7, we expect to accelerate and expand the penetration of our service offerings across global clients while continuing to enjoy excellent product reliability, accelerated project delivery, and a highly responsive support operation.”
Along with the new features and capabilities mentioned above, Intuiface 7 license packaging and pricing have been significantly updated and simplified. For example, rather than being sold separately, Intuiface’s built-in Analytics and Headless CMS features will now be available to all customers, enabling anyone to collect and visualize project metrics or manage digital content in the cloud. This repackaging is combined with other portfolio and license acquisition simplifications, ensuring licensing is flexible, predictable, and competitively priced.
The company is doing a live Launch Event, scheduled at two separate times on September 30:
· 9am Singapore / 11am Sydney
· 10am New York City / 4pm Paris
Attendance is free. Visit this page to register: www.intuiface.com/webinars/intuiface-7-launch-event
Leave a comment