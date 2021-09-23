Uniguest Acquires LA-based Digital Signage CMS Software Shop UCView

September 23, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Nashville-based Uniguest continues to acquire companies in the digital signage and digital engagement technology space, with news this morning that it has acquired longtime LA-based CMS UCView.

This is the third acquisition announcement made by Uniguest in 2021, and one of several in the last 2-3 years involving companies with digital signage capabilities. The company, which got its start doing business centers in Hiltons, acquired Onelan and then Tripleplay, and this year acquired digital signage provider JANUS Displays in February and, in May, Sagely, a senior living software technology provider. The senior living side might seem weird, until you start to think about senior living communities being quite a bit like extended stay hotels.

UCView will merge into Tripleplay, Uniguest’s digital signage and IPTV division, but will continue to serve its customers across stadiums, corporations, education, retail, and other industries. UCView’s international headquarters is based in Northridge, CA, outside of Los Angeles.

Says the PR:

What sets UCView apart from its competitors is its scalability, ease of use, and ability to be installed as a cloud solution or on local servers, making it a practical option for any business, no matter how big or small. The hardware agnostic solution offers standard digital signage features, in addition to content automations, real-time player communication, smart TV support, API integrations, and IPTV solutions.

“Adding UCView to the portfolio is an exciting next step in the growth of our company,” says Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox. “The technology stack and customer base are similar to our Tripleplay division and will be a complementary fit into our organization. We look forward to continuing to offer our customers the best in digital engagement technology and 24/7 support.”

“When I founded UCView in 2006, I had a vision of engaging my customer’s customers in innovative and exciting new ways,” says Guy Avital, UCView founder and CEO, who will stay on after the acquisition as EVP of UCView. “After meeting the Uniguest team, I knew that joining forces would allow UCView to elevate our technology to the next level, providing our customers with even more cutting-edge solutions.”

Good for them. I’ve always been impressed by Avital, who is a bit of a mad digital signage scientist. I can recall demos from years ago that had him showing me new things he and his team had developed.

I also suspect that while some of the capabilities will be similar to what Tripleplay and Onelan offer, UCView offers ease of use and perhaps a price point that’s friendly to both the SMB market and large-scale, tighter-budget opportunities.