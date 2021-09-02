Sept. 23 Online Roundtable Plans Deep Dive On Real-Time Data In Digital Signage

September 2, 2021 by Dave Haynes

If a CMS software company or solutions provider is serious about chasing business beyond the SMB market, the chosen platform better support real-time data integration or they’re really not in the game.

When the content engine is driven by what the data is saying, at that moment, what’s on the screen is relevant. At the same time, production and staffing demands are minimized, because content updating can be largely automated.

It’s a subject that’s been around for years, but only seems to be hitting the mainstream now. I’m going to moderate a panel on this later this month with several companies, as part of a series with the French CMS software firm Telelogos.

The Sept. 23 online roundtable will get into:

How using real-time data positively revolutionizes the approach, resource implications and impact of digital signage displays across industries and scenarios;

How to boost customer experience for visitors and improve engagement scores with employees, whether the digital signage network is an office, factory, warehouse, healthcare center or public facility;

How easy it can be to integrate a digital signage network with internal IT applications and databases as well as with external data sources;

How a digital signage network can boost the value of a legacy IT back end and transform user satisfaction.

Roundtable members

Terra Nova: Ernest Wang – General Manager

Intel: Dane Oldridge – Senior Solutions Architect

Hub One: Stanislas de Cordoue – Digital Solution Manager for Retail & Public Access Buildings

Telelogos: Martin Lynch – Technical Account manager

The one-hour session is free and you can register here.