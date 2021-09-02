Out Of Home Media Revenues Clobbered During Stay-At-Home Lockdowns: OAAA Data

September 2, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Data released recently by the Out Of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) reveals just how badly the out of home ad sector was clobbered by COVID lockdowns that expressly encouraged people not to be out of their homes.

US media spends decreased significantly across various aspects of out-of-home, both analog and digital, from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021.

For billboards, spend dropped from $1.26 billion to $1.10 billion. Transit, place-based, and street furniture (like poster totems) all saw big drops.

The chart from eMarketer really tells the tale …