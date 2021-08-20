Synnex Calls Off Plans For Annual In-Person Inspire Conference This Fall As US COVID Cases Escalate

The AV distribution giant has shut down plans for an in-person version of its big annual conference – saying the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated Americans makes it too risky.

Synnex SVP Bob Stegner, in an email blast to resellers and vendor partners this morning, writes:

I hope you and your families continue to stay safe. Through these uncertain times, the health and safety of our colleagues, partners, families, and friends remain our top priority.

Just a couple of weeks ago, you received a letter from Peter Larocque, our President of North America Technology Solutions, with an update to the 2021 SYNNEX Inspire Conference. We had hoped that we would be able to host a limited number of attendees in-person, but as we’ve continued to monitor trends, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Inspire until October 3-7, 2022.

However, in its place, we are excited to announce the 2021 SYNNEX Summit, happening October 4-8, 2021. Though it is virtual, we will be live streaming our executives and speakers from the Greenville Convention Center and we are sure we will provide you with the same insightful content.

I hope you’ll be able to join us at SYNNEX Summit – we’ve got some exciting speakers, sessions, and topics lined up that we can’t wait to share with you, delivered live for the most engaging virtual experience. Registration will be launching in the next few days – keep an eye out.

Very unfortunately, and needlessly, it looks like this will be one of many in-person trade events planned for this fall that will get shelved or pushed back to virtual-only.