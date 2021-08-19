Florida Developer Using LED Video Wall To Make Statement About Big Mixed-Use Project

The developers of a big mixed-use site in Coral Gables, FL put in a giant fine pitch LED display in the main office tower lobby to make a statement about the project.

The developer, Agave Ponce, wanted the display to make it clear the property was unique for the area.

Mediterranean-styled Plaza Coral Gables is the largest mixed-use project in the city’s history, spanning three city blocks and incorporating office towers, residential and a 242-room Loews Hotel. The $500 million project is phasing in, with an expected completion date of August 2022.

The big LED display is a 1.8mm from Planar (Leyard).

From the case study: The North Office Tower was completed in late 2020 and has become the new headquarters for Agave Ponce. The building fronts Ponce de Leon, a major thoroughfare of Coral Gables, and the two-story ground floor lobby functions as a de facto introduction to the entire Plaza Coral Gables development. As a defining feature of the North Tower—and the project as a whole—a nearly 26-foot-long, 26-foot-high Planar® DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System with a 1.8mm pixel pitch (DLX1.8) in a 13×23 configuration was integrated in the lobby space.

The integration partners: Pro Sound & Video, Draper and Black Dove.