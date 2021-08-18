LG Now Marketing Full Digital Signage Solution, Inc. Software, For QSR Vertical

If you are active on the software side of digital signage, you’ve undoubtedly seen Samsung evolving its MagicINFO software from a low or no-cost add-on for small jobs to a full-featured enterprise platform that competes against pure-play CMS software companies.

LG has also had a product called SuperSign in the market for more than a decade, and that display manufacturer is also now marketing a full-featured product. The interesting wrinkle with LG is that it is touting a turnkey solution for QSR that includes built-in capabilities like queue management, open API POS integration and back of house workflow solutions.

It’s called SuperSign QSR, and it LOOKS like it is all in-house, as opposed to partnerships with third parties that specialize in things like queue management.

Both Samsung and LG have gone hard after the QSR market because a lot of locations means a lot of scale, especially since most fast food operations use numerous screens at the counter, in the dining area, back of house and in the drive-thru lanes.

The countertop touchscreen thing is interesting. I’m not sure LG does those units, but evidently supports them. Samsung recently debuted a 24-inch kiosk and a partnership with Grubbr, which does screen-based ordering software for the food services industry.

It’s been interesting to see the big display manufacturers increasingly shift from partnerships with CMS software companies to offering their own solutions. Panasonic also, recently, introduced a turnkey hardware/software solution. Displays are a one-time, often low-margin sell. Recurring SaaS CMS revenue is the gift that keeps on giving.