Large Format LED Display Sales Returning To Pre-Pandemic Levels: Omdia Research

The latest data from research firm Omdia’s LED Video Displays Market Tracker suggests the video wall market is coming back to pre-pandemic sales levels, and the biggest market demand is for fine pitch product.

The recovery of the fine pixel pitch (FPP) category, which includes <=1.99mm, is noticeably faster than other wider pixel pitch categories with products being developed by major LED video display vendors, including Samsung and LG, suggests Omdia analyst Tay Taehoon Kim.

In 2020, the 1.50–1.99mm pixel pitch category accounted for 65% of the global shipment share in the FPP category. However, finer-pixel-pitch products, including 1.2mm, are expected to increase their presence in the coming years, starting with the control room market, and the share of sub-1.50mm-pixel-pitch products is anticipated to increase in the market to 43% in 2025 gradually.

In Omdia’s latest iteration of the LED Video Displays Market Tracker, FPP shipments accounted for a 14.8% unit share in 2020, but this is expected to increase to 17.8% in 2021 with a YoY growth rate of 60% in 2021.

Kim notes in a Linkedin post for the full report – which is behind a pay wall and $$$$ – that LG got traction in the market in Q4 2020 with its 0.93mm-pixel-pitch LED MAGNIT and 1.25mm-pixel-pitch LED Bloc cable-less products, while Samsung debuted 2nd-gen 1.26mm and 1.68mm versions microLED product, The Wall.