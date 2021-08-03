Almo Resumes In-Person E4 Experience Road Show Events In US, Starting in Boston In October

The AV distribution company Almo Professional A/V is resuming its schedule of AV road shows in cities across the U.S., with organizers undoubtedly hoping the rapidly-rising case counts among unvaccinated Americans will not force those efforts back to online-only.

The company has been doing these regional events for years, but they have been online only for the past 18 months or so.

In-person E4 Experience events are set for:

· E4 Experience Boston: Oct. 7, 2021

· E4 Experience Dallas: Nov. 30, 2021

· E4 Experience Anaheim: March 22, 2022

· E4 Experience Chicago: May 3, 2022

· E4 Experience D.C.: Sept. 23, 2022

· E4 Experience New York: Oct. 20, 2022

“Integrators and resellers are working harder than ever right now but are still looking to reconnect, learn about the latest industry trends and see the newest available products, which makes the single-day, regional focus of an E4 Experience ideal,” says Melody Craigmyle, VP Marketing for Almo. “For those who are unable to break away, our virtual E4v programming gives them the same opportunity with the flexibility to integrate learning into their schedules from anywhere and at a time that is convenient for them.”

That virtual one is set for Dec. 14-15.

As in much of the world, including up here in Canada, the COVID situation can vary by where you live. Different regions of the U.S. are in sometimes wildly different situations with COVID cases and vaccination rates. The first Almo date is in Boston, which is doing relatively well, particularly when compared to places like Orlando and Tampa, which are looking a little scary again.