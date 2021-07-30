Some 600 Panasonic Digital Signage Displays In Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, But No Ticketholders To See Them

The track and field events are now up and literally running at the new National Stadium in Tokyo for the Olympics, allowing viewers to see a lot of large format LED displays. But there are no ticketed spectators, so very few people other than athletes, coaches and officials are seeing more than 600 digital signage displays that are all over the venue.

The gear was all supplied by Panasonic, and has been in place for more than a year and half. But … pandemic, so they haven’t had a lot of use up to now.

Panasonic in its PR about the job says it delivered AV and lighting equipment, as well as HVAC systems for the giant venue. The digital signage side of included:

two 9 meter by 32 (and 36) meter LED spectaculars in the north and south stands;

roughly 600 screens in the concourses and concession areas.

Panasonic says it used its own CMS – called AcroSign – to manage the displays, and show “a wide range of content from core industry systems, including sightseeing information for inbound travelers and information from L Alert (Public Information Commons).”

Can’t say I have heard of AcroSign, but it may be a product tuned solely to the Japanese market.

A bit of a shame that Panasonic can’t really showcase the project as it undoubtedly hoped, but a national stadium is not one of those Olympics venues that has limited purpose and traffic after the two weeks of the games are up.

Here’s a video overview: