NJ Realty Corp. Uses Projection Mapping To Create Experience In HQ Lobby

There’s been lots of activity in pro AV circles, using large format LED to deliver an experience for tenants and visitors in commercial building lobbies. But in the right conditions, projection is an effective (and probably cost effective) alternative.

This is the lobby of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation in Jersey City, NJ, as tricked out by the tech-centric New York creative shop Bravo Media. The set-up is projection mapping on a lobby feature wall. The content is mapped to the physical objects, like those discs.

It’s great, with the one caveat for people who don’t know this stuff all that much that it works because there’s not a lot of ambient light. A building lobby that is fronted by curtain wall glass would likely be too bright in daytime and the vivid visuals you see in the video below would likely be muted. Projection systems liked darkened or at least dark-ish spaces.

Very nice!