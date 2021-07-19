LG Canada Exec’s Little Kids Help Fill COVID-depleted Shelves At Toronto-area Food Bank

If you are active in digital signage in Canada, there’s a good chance you know Mike Della Mora, the sales director for LG’s business solutions in Canada.

I knew Mike is a great guy, but he and his wife Lindsey are clearly great parents, as well. Their little kids were written up in a Toronto-area newspaper because of their massive effort to gather contributions to the food bank in their area.

From the Aurora Banner:

They may be small but Aurora Banner carriers Luke and Ava Della Mora already know the importance of lending a helping hand.

Luke, 6, and Ava, 4, helped collect and contribute a large donation of food to the Aurora Food Panty.

They gathered the donations from households on their newspaper route, as well as from family, friends and Luke’s hockey team, the Orange Flyers, coached by his dad, Mike Della Mora.

People jumped in to contribute, the kids’ mom, Lindsey Della Mora, said.

“We basically filled up our whole dining room. We (had) our pickup truck completely filled with two layers of stuff and we’re just overwhelmed with the community response. I was thinking of something we could do together as a family and give back, because I know COVID has been so hard for so many people,” she said.

Love this closing part of the article:

And was his sister a big help?

“Oh yeah, she was all over it,” Luke said.

He’s six.

Nicely done, Mike and Lindsey.