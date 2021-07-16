Commercial Block Retrofitted With LED-Embedded Glass Facade; Looks Good Even From Inside

This is a small commercial building in Tangshan, a city that looks like it is maybe an hour east of Beijing, with an 83 sq. meter LED on glass display on its main facade.

This is interesting because it is LED in glass, and not the mesh LED products that can look great from the outside but kinda terrible from the inside of a building. This has 90% transparency and can push 5,000 lumins, so visuals can pop even in midday.

The job itself is not all that spectacular, but it looks good and I like the video’s way of showing it in situ but also showing how it goes up and what it looks like from the inside.

The product is from the Chinese manufacturer NexNovo. I think LED on glass, particularly with pitches similar to what’s normal on conventional outdoor LED display products, is pretty interesting for architects and the other people who think about design spaces.

This one is 16mm pitch, but the company has a version as tight as 10mm.