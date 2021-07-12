LG Display Plant And Warehouse Hit By South Africa Rioting

Hopefully, posts about riots and looting are not going to be a regular feature here, but here is a second story today of rioting and unrest – this one from South Africa.

Trefor Brock, who runs DC Media in South Africa and has a marketplace site called Digital Signage Arena, sent along video of looters near Johannesburg’s airport making off with entire flats of LG product from its manufacturing and warehouse facility there.

I can’t really stream video off my servers, but what you see is people streaming away with a lot of product, including big flat panels. One guy even hijacked, I assume, a forklift.

So if you are in digital signage/AV in that region, and there were already delays because of microchip and other shortages, it may have just got worse.

The unrest is linked to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, for defying court orders to testify looking into high-level corruption during his nine years in power, which ended in 2018.

The country is also getting hit hard by a COVID wave, with a rolling average of some 19,000 new cases daily.