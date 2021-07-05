50-Meter Wide 12K LED Barge Set For Tokyo Oympics Sailing Contests

While the content world is still pretty early on the adoption curve for 8K, there is already activity happening and real-world demos of 12K video.

Japan has arguably been the earliest adopter of high-res video and spectators at specific events at the Olympics around Tokyo later this month will be able to take in live feeds that include 12K, multiple camera angles and an augmented reality.

For the sailing competitions, people watching from the shoreline on piers will be able to see the racing broadcast on a 50-meter 12K resolution screen that’s floating on the water at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.