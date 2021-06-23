Peerless-AV Plans AV/Signage Showcase, Networking Event For Sept. In London

One of the expected outcomes from the absence of big AV trade shows was individual suppliers and service providers re-thinking whether they need to do big shows – opting instead for their own events, done on their own time schedules and where they want and need to be.

I’m not sure I buy into the COVID-19 experience driving that, though, since lots of manufacturers and distributors have been doing regional showcases for many years. That all went virtual in the past year, but we’re starting to see notices of live events coming back.

The UK wing of Peerless-AV has announced, for example, that it has planned a showcase and networking event for Sept. 16th at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, which has a Raspberry Pi-driven digital signage and scoreboard control system.

The in-person event is geared to end-users, resellers and pro AV consultants. Numerous manufacturers have signed on for stands, including Absen, Datapath, Hypervsn, iiyama, Kramer, Matrox, NEC, Philips, Samsung, Signagelive, Sony UK, and Tripleplay.

News of the event comes just ahead of ISE’s London micro-show this week.

I suspect only time and experience will show whether the enforced pause in major trade shows has caused a permanent re-think of budget allocations for trade show marketing. Companies like Peerless-AV have an understandable need and desire to get in front of customers and partners again, but it is likely way too early to know whether these sorts of events are seen as the new way to do things, or are supplemental and complementary to their presence and spend for big catch-all shows like ISE and InfoComm.