Sport Direct’s Oxford Street Flagship In London Has 100M Pixels if Digital Display

There are exceptions, but in general terms the one retail vertical that pretty consistently goes to town with screens in stores is sports and recreation.

You don’t typically see new builds and renos for clothing, grocery or mass merchandise putting screens all over the place, but that definitely still happens in sports retailing. A lot of times it can be over the top – looking at you Nike flagships and Sport Chek (Canada) – but this one seems a bit more purpose-driven (as opposed to the eye-candy mindset often present in sports retailing).

This is a new flagship store on London’s Oxford Street for the retailer Sports Direct, and it is full of screens. It is touted as having the most LED, digital and interactive technology on the street, which is the most known shopping high street in the UK.

Sports Direct is owned by Frasers Group, which engaged London-based solutions provider inurface media to develop the concept and kit out the 50,000 sq. ft. store.

The store has rotating LED applied to all kinds of structures, including support columns and floor to ceiling video walls. In all, there are more than 100 million pixels of LED over four floors. There are also tablets, interactive touchscreens and other displays, marketing the store as well as major brands.

I am sure there are other examples, but this is the first time I have the clever use of a drone fly-thru of the store, showing how things are laid out. Production costs would be low, but it has high impact. You still have to find someone with the drone-flying skills to do that, of course.

Video below.

