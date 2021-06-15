Huawei Flagship Stores In EU Using LED Chandeliers As Design Centerpieces

The retail design firm Lonsdale is doing some interesting work with what is described as LED chandeliers in Huawei retail stores in Europe.

The Chinese tech manufacturer’s flagship stores in Paris and Berlin have tall LED sculptures as centerpieces in the store design – with custom LED strips, clad with mirrored frames, suspended vertically and in a circle, some overlapping others.

I’d prefer to see it live, but in photos it looks quite clever and compelling. I don’t think I’ve seen much like, though certainly there are LED displays wrapping round support columns and lots of suspended LED.

No tech details available.