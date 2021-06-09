Christophe Billaud On How How France’s Telelogos Has Expansion Plans For Americas

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

I first bumped into Telelogos when I started going to ISE in Amsterdam, and while I’d never heard of the company, I wandered off impressed by what I’d seen.





The digital signage software company had a very solid platform and some of the deepest, most powerful device management tools I’d seen. It sounds boring, but that’s the stuff that can really matter when you have big, scaled networks.

The company is French and has worked mainly with big, enterprise-level clients in that country, and in other parts of Europe. It has also had quite a bit of success in Asia and the Middle Wast, particularly in banks.

In the past year or so, Telelogos has started laying the groundwork in sales and business relationships to establish itself in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

I spoke with Christophe Billaud, the company’s Managing Director.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS





TRANSCRIPT

David: Christophe, thank you for joining me. Can you tell me what Telelogos is all about, the background, and so on?

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, sure. We are a software company, a pure software company that comes from IT and have existed for more than 30 years now.

At the beginning of the company, we were making file transfer software and then a data synchronization and data integration software for four major retailers. In fact, the software was intended to basically automate, secure, and optimize the data change between one corporate server and a remote location. So mostly retailers who have a lot of different points of sale, and want you to secure their data transfer between all their shops and the head office. So that’s where we come from the IT: Data synchronization, data integration, and then we added the device management features because customers want to manage their IT equipment, first the POS, then mobile devices, and all the equipment they have in the shops.

So we come from this world and10 years ago, something like that, we added a new domain in our portfolio: digital signage, and, and of course, as you understand when we develop the digital signage software, we didn’t reinvent the wheel and we integrated inside our digital signage software, all the data synchronization integration and device management capability that we already had. So that’s what makes it a little bit particular in this market as we come from this IT world and not from the content or the AV market.

David: Yeah, that’s really interesting. I talked about the importance of data integration and device management, and most of the companies in the digital signage industry, the software companies started with the presentation side of their platform and gradually they’ve added some degree of data integration, and they’ve got better about device management, but you’ve come at it from the complete opposite. You did all that stuff first and then added the presentation layer.

Christophe Billaud: Exactly that, and again, that’s what makes us a little bit particular and that’s what is interesting in our positioning today as we’ll talk about later, but we think there is a shift between from the AV to also an IT world. That’s what makes our offer interesting for the integrators, I think.

David: How do you see that shift happening, is it just in the discussions or who’s in the meetings, that sort of thing?

Christophe Billaud: Of course when we discuss this with our customers and partners, but we see that in projects, it seemed that before most of the projects were about only broadcasting media with few interactions, almost no integration with the information system, even on the Seabright network. But now it seems that there is a real trend towards exploiting the huge amounts of data that companies have. Everybody’s talking about data mining, et cetera, but people usually don’t truly know how to use that, but I think it’s really a change for the industry, for the digital signage industry, because there is a great opportunity to use and make the most of these data with digital signage.

There was a possibility with platforms like ours to make these data visually accessible to the workers and customers and to use also this data to condition and to trigger the content to make it really efficient. So I think it’s a real opportunity for all the industry.

David: Yeah, I think it’s really important to focus on data just because there’s been this endless problem in the digital signage industry of how do you keep the screens populated with fresh content and relevant content? And the way you can really do that and make it hyper-relevant is using data from information systems that matter, and as you say, content that can be triggered and shaped and everything else by what the system is telling you.

Christophe Billaud: Yes, and that gives also the possibility to have a wider customer range, because before digital signage was retail, banking, corporate, but now we see that it’s across all verticals, can be manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and what is really interesting is that digital signage is shifting from a “nice to have” application to a business-critical application.

So that’s really important for the customer because you are really optimizing for productivity and also for the system integrator because you are not just offering simple digital signage, like a loop, but you will offer a business application to the customer. So the value is not the same in the profit also. So that’s really important for all the industry.

David: Most of your business historically has focused on France and Western Europe, right?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, historically. But for example, we have been selling to Asia in China for almost 15 years now.

David: Are there particular verticals or types of companies that you tend to have worked with?

Christophe Billaud: We work in all verticals, but it’s true that we have a lot of banks in our portfolio. I was mentioning China, for instance, we’re having China City Bank, Bank of Communication, Rural Bank. In Hong Kong, we have the ICBC. We had an interview with Nedbank, South Africa some days ago. In the Middle East, and of course some banks in Europe. So we have a lot of banks in our portfolio, I think because security is really an issue for them and to have a really robust infrastructure and that’s what we offer with out software.

So yeah, baking is something really in our portfolio, but again, we have a really good market share and corporate and retail, and now we see a lot of new projects in manufacturing, supply chain, logistics as well.

David: There’s a lot of options out there. Why is it that they would go with you guys, given so many companies selling software solutions?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, I think we’re talking about the shift from AV to IT, I think that’s one y point for the partners now because we believe that in most projects like that when you have to integrate data, it’s not only an AV project anymore because you have to integrate this data. You have to find a software solution, which is agile enough to be able to integrate the data at the beginning of the project but to make it evolve also, and that’s really important because almost everybody is capable of hard coding and bespoke development for a project at the beginning. But you have to keep in mind that the project will evolve. You have to connect to the legacy system, but to all the new applications, et cetera. So you need to get the system, which is agile enough to do and thanks to where we come from, we have this data integration capability, which is really simple.

You just have to set parameters, and that really helps the partners to follow the customer and to follow the project, and there are all the things that are really important when we are going on any project. Because when we are talking about data integration, that means that you are in the company network. Before, usually with the projects, we were on a different network because there was no integration with the information system. Now, when you are in the network, of course, you will have security concerns. You have to make sure that your software would comply with it and security rules. So you must make sure that you have really robust software, that’s also something that we offer, and the last thing that we see is that today most projects are not only traditional displays anymore, but you have a lot of new devices coming to the field. Of course, you have SOC inside the display, but you will have tablets, you have smartphones, kiosks, even IoT devices sometimes.

So you have a broader range of devices, and usually the traditional AV integrator, they are not used to that. So they are asking for tools, how can I manage these devices? How do I integrate this data? We will help them by providing them with the tool, and of course, the partnership and the service to follow them.

David: The kind of partners that you have in different countries, do they tend to be more on the IT side systems integrators side, then on the AV side and that’s traditionally putting in conference displays and things like that. Could they work with your platform?

Christophe Billaud: Oh, yeah, sure. I mean, we have more AV partners than IT partners because this market is coming from the AV. So since the beginning, we had AV partners, but now it’s true that we see new competitors for the AV industry, pure IT integrators because they can see digital signage project as a traditional IT project because, for them, displays like a screen, a player is like a PC. You have a network, you have data, so for them, it’s an IT project, but of course, this is a company that will miss all the expertise on content, on these kinds of things, and I think that AV companies are going to take the skills of IT companies to be able to face this new competition.

So to answer your question, we had a lot of AV integration companies. We still have a lot and most of our partners are still AV companies, even if we have a new kind of partners like Gemini or this kind of IT company because I think that bigger companies see digital signage as an interesting market, because it’s not small project in silo in a company, but it can be across different services in bigger companies worldwide.

David: As I mentioned earlier, there’s a whole bunch of digital signer software options out there, and a lot of them are kind of islands of activity like you log into a digital signage system, you do all your content management and everything out of that, but it doesn’t really relate to other systems it’s its own thing.

Do you see the future being much more where digital signage is just a component of a larger sort of AV/IT initiative?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, I think we will have a lot of interaction between digital signage in global projects, and it will not be just a digital signage project. That’s why we think that’s our strategy, which is to focus on developing software is a good strategy for that because it will be something independent that will be able to interconnect with any kind of IT equipment in the company.





David: Is it getting easier to extract and use data from different kinds of business systems than that in the past?

Christophe Billaud: Easier, I’m not sure of because you have more and more applications, you have legacy applications, new applications, so I would not say that it’s easier because you have a lot of data or multiple choices. That’s why, I mean, it’s really important to have a platform, which is really agile where you have just to set parameters, because if you make bespoke development, then you’re stuck with what you have done at the beginning, it’s really difficult to make it evolve and difficult to maintain and it’s really costly.

David: How do you encourage a sniff test on this sort of thing? Like with all these companies now saying, yes we do data handling, we do data integration. We can show real-time data.

You’ve been doing that for 20-30 years. I suspect there’s a difference between what some cloud-based CMS is saying and what you’re saying. So if I’m an end-user, how do I sort out what’s good, and what’s kind of threadbare?

Christophe Billaud: Yes. Sure. As you mentioned, everybody can say that they do data integration or even device management. But I think that the main difference is in the way you do it. Again, you can make bespoke development to be connected to one specific application. That will work. You can do it by coding but then you have a lot of different data sources when you want to change regularly the data structure, when you want to do a lot of things like that and make it evolve.

If you don’t have just an easy software with parameter setting, which is ready to connect to different applications, that would be a nightmare. So all companies will be able to connect one specific application by coding. Everybody can do it, but to have software be able to connect to different application data sources, databases, just by setting parameters and to make it evolve reasonably, it’s really something different.

I mean, for all these users and all the integrators, I would say just come and talk to us where you can test out the software easily, see how it works, and how easy it is to use.

David: think you have a lot of data connectors already pre-written, right?

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, that’s the mechanism we have. We choose all of that and we also build a partnership with different companies and to be able to make that, for instance, we just launched a partnership with SAP in manufacturing. That’s something really important to have access, to all this data and to be able to beta serve all these customers, to make all these data visually accessible again in manufacturing or transportation or logistics, for instance.

David: So if you’re hooking into an SAP system or something, is that relatively easy or is that like a quarter million dollar job?

Christophe Billaud: No, it can be easy. I mean, like in every project, it depends on how far you want to go, how much data do you want to extract, the process you have, but no, once again, it can be something really easy to use.

To begin a project, it’s not a hundred million dollars and it can be done in some really easy steps.

David: When you’re working with larger enterprise-grade companies and talking about things like data to data handling and device management, are they asking you about that, or are you selling that into them? Saying this is the sort of thing that you could do or do they already know.

Christophe Billaud: With large companies, I would say it depends on the verticals.

For instance, in banking, they are used to doing that to get the financial data and the extraction into their information system. But for instance, manufacturing or transportation, logistics, they don’t really have the use case. They don’t even think of digital signage sometimes. So we have to tell them, yes, we can do some kind of digital dashboarding of what you can extract from your information system, from your ERP, and what you can have.

I mean, they usually don’t think of it. So in some industries, that’s something really new. So we have to tell them about what we do, for example, all the verticals to the manufacturing and logistics, we tell them that it’s possible with digital signage.

David: Once you tell them about it and explain that you can visualize your KPIs on the production floor of a factory or whatever. Do they still have to think about it and rationalize it, or they kind of conclude that would be very useful?

Christophe Billaud: Really most of them think that it’s really useful. It’s just that they have to find the time to make it. But yes, it’s really a prediction game and something that is really important for them because they’re always trying to find a way for the manufacturing to really bring this information in front of the worker when they are working and it’s always a nightmare.

And that gives them these possibilities, and what is interesting with digital signage that you can have a mix between these KPI information coming from the information system, mixed with security information or in general communication, that’s also something important.

David: Yeah. I’m sure that if you just have screens up telling you what the production volumes are and all that, after a while it starts to become a wallpaper. But if you can blend it on other things, then people are going to look at it repeatedly.

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, exactly, and sometimes it’s really prediction-oriented, meaning that when the guys are working on a specific operation, we will trigger the right content to tell him what he’s doing right now two minutes after bringing another media. So, as I said before, you can make the data visually accessible and also trigger the right information during the operation process. That’s also very important

David: Where does Telelogos start and stop in terms of services?

There are increasingly software companies who are becoming quasi integrators and also consultants on everything else. What’s the scope of services you guys offer?

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, that’s an interesting point. We have seen a lot of companies like that. I mean, coming from software and being integrators mostly in retail, because they want you to get there and say, “Okay, we do software, we got a name. We can have the project.” We do not think that’s a good idea. We will keep our business model, which is really clear. We just do the software and we sell through via our business partners. First reason is that the integrators, they are our partners.

If we become a service and be an integrator, we become a competitor to our partners and that’s not what we want to do, and secondly, I think that’s not the trend of the market. If you look at the not only digital signage market but globally speaking for example on IT, we see that a lot of companies tried in the past to make software and then to add services. But finally, that you didn’t make it because it’s a different job, and again, you have your partner as a competitor, and we also feel when we discuss with customers now, especially large customers, that they want to build the best solution to be free. Sometimes they want to change a piece of the puzzle, not to be stuck with one partner and each priority solution. So I think for the customer, it’s really important to be free and to have one integrator, which is the best solution, and if the customer is not happy with one or the other, then it can change.

I think one of the reasons also that digital signage projects, some years ago, where you just launch a project or a new concept in retail, for instance, and this concept will be the same for five years now. We see that there are a lot of needs for evolution, not only with the pandemic, but globally speaking. So you need to change the concept to change something, to connect to another data source, to do something new, and that means that you also need agility and you have to change that, and the last thing about that is that the digital signage project is also evolving, meaning that before you had one digital signage project in silo, in a company and more in a big company, we see several projects in different services in retail and supply chain then corporations and they will have different needs and they will not take one vendor that has a different solution every time, sometimes they will want to validate one software, one solution to use it for different services, sometimes not.

So they want to be free to change, and so I think that the future of the markets, that the company will choose their solution and they will choose an integrator to make the whole project.

David: Yeah. I certainly hear that over and over again, that they don’t want to deal with five different vendors, all pointing their fingers at each other when there’s a problem, that they want to deal with one person, one company.

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, I mean, they can have just one company in front of them, but inside the project, you have different solutions.

I think that’s important for them, and when we are coming to IT, also in terms of security for the IT people, I think it’s important for them to validate software security validation takes time in big companies. It’s really important. So if, for example, in a big company, they have 5 or 10 different digital signage projects, because one is for retail and one is for corporate, etc. They don’t want to validate 10 different software, but once they validate one, which is good for all that they are doing, they’re usually happy to use it for different uses, and then they will choose an integrator to integrate all the solutions.

David: Tell me about CLYD, it’s a device manager, but it’s its own entity. Is it not?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, it is because CLYD is a device management software. It’s included in our digital signage suites media for display. So when you buy the entire digital signage solution, you have it on board, but there’s also software and mobile device management, which is used on its own to manage mobile projects.

David: So it can be completely distinct from a digital signage project?

Christophe Billaud: Exactly. It can be totally distinct, but of course, it’s really useful in digital signage because it will allow you to manage not only the content with CMS, but to manage the device themselves, players, the displays, and that’s also something which is more and more important that asking our partners and customer because they want to make sure that the project is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to make sure everything is working by having software, hardware, inventory, to also be able to make what we call preventive maintenance.

And that’s with this software, we can monitor any critical elements of the PC, so we can check the hardware software, the disc space, the fire, the nature studies, et cetera, and when there is a problem, automatically we’ll have alarms and we can launch automatic action to prevent or fix the problem.

David: Do you sense that your buyer base, your customers understand the value of device management more than perhaps they did in the past?

Christophe Billaud: Oh, yes, they do. That’s for sure, because, again, before digital signage was just a project on the side. Even sometimes IT didn’t even know that they had digital signage because it wasn’t on their own network.

Now that it’s coming to the IT infrastructure, that’s a must to manage the device, not only to make sure that it’s working, but it’s also to ensure security, to make sure that it complies with IT and security rules. For example, when today we have a lot of Android devices going on the field, I don’t even know if the customer knows how many devices, Android devices, which are deployed are rooted systems, just because it’s easier for the manufacturer and for the software provider to have a rooted system because, and it’s a little bit technical, but in Android to make some particular function like reboot, or to make a silent installation, you have to get some special rights, but when you have a rooted system on your network, such a huge security breach.

So that’s why you need a real device manager, which is loaded by Google and by Android to be able to pair from all these features and to ensure the security of the device, but now in big companies, security’s just a must and device management also is a must.

David: The company started to take a look at North America as a market to expand into, I know you already have some partners there, but you’re taking a serious look now at North America. Correct?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, completely. As we mentioned before, our major footprint in EMEA. We have a lot of customers in Asia also, in Africa. We now have an office in Mexico actually. But in the US even, we have some partners, and now we will have some nice customers, but it was some opportunities.

Now we want to expand our footprint in the US. That’s really important for us, so to find new partners and we are also looking for an acquisition or merger or strategic partnership in North America to be able to accelerate and to really be able to build a real transnational company in EMEA, Asia, and America.

David: Is it a challenge to reach from France or because you’ve been doing Asia and elsewhere, it’s just another market?

Christophe Billaud: It’s not just another market, I think. North America is a huge market. It’s a good market, a technical market. I mean, there are a lot of competitors there, and I think it’s difficult to go quickly and have great visibility without having a local partner.

That’s why we’re really looking for a strategic partnership there.

David: How was that going so far?

Christophe Billaud: So far we are just trying to find the right company, but we are still looking for that. So if some company is interested to contact us to discuss it, we will be of course, totally open.

David: I speak with software companies and with private equity and VC companies, and there’s a lot of shopping happening, right?

Christophe Billaud: Yes, that’s true.

David: So it’s a competitive market in its own way. There’s a lot of companies saying we would entertain a discussion and there’s a lot of VCs saying we would love to be able to be introduced to X and Y.

Christophe Billaud: Yeah, that’s true, I mean digital signage, I would say is a recent market. So like all emerging markets, there are a lot of small companies and now they’re reserved for consolidation, so that’s totally natural, and it’s true that there is a lot of consolidation now. But it’s not that easy to find the right company with the same strategy and this mentality.

David: Yeah, there are lots of people who would happily sell to you, but do you want to buy them?

All right, Christophe, that was terrific. I appreciate you spending some time with me.

Christophe Billaud: Thanks a lot, Dave.