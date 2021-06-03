Screens Turned And Stacked For Workplace Messaging In Dutch Tech Center

This a nice, albeit modest, digital signage job in the reception and collaboration area of Techniek Nederland, a Dutch business association of technical service providers, installation companies and the technical retail sector.

The project was put in by Mansveld and the screens are updated and managed using Pads4, which is also Dutch.

It caught eye because I have not seen a workplace environment double-stack screens like this – something that’s been done a number of times in situations like mass transport hubs. It works, and I think is more noticeable and suitable to the venue than screens on walls or hanging from poles.

There are also digital meeting room signs for three rooms.