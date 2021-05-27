Screenfeed Adds Crypto Data To Its Financial Graphics Offer

The Minneapolis subscription content company Screenfeed has added cryptocurrency to its financial graphics feed, with the numbers available on some 1,000 different coins.

The rationale is that cryptocurrency is so fast-moving that it is very sticky content – material people keep looking back to – regardless of the venue. So it fits in a financial company, but also in a grocery or train station. Crypto, says Screenfeed, fits into almost any other venue with its relevance to a wide range of audiences.

Cryptocurrency as digital signage content is available as part of in the Financial Graphics product from Screenfeed. It features 1,000 different coins to watch on your screens, or offers an individual view for single coin updates. Popular choices include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, VeChain, Cardano, Chainlink, Uniswap and so many more.

That Financial Graphics feed already offers updates on NASDAQ, NYSE and S&P 500, currency, agriculture and metals trends.

I don’t think I have seen crypto data being packaged up for digital signage usage, but that doesn’t mean it’s not already out there. It’s an interesting addition to a content mix, and probably a bit of a technical challenge to stay on top of the many coins and crazy price spikes and dips.

My son is into crypto, like a lot of millennials, and the other day he showed me what happened in real time with a newly launched coin, one I think followers would call a shitcoin. It opened and within a minute had spiked in value by 2,000+ percent, and within a couple of minutes of that had plunged back down to a number closer to the opening value. Wild, wild west.

I have also seen how people who are into this stuff are REALLY Into this stuff. So while they have apps running all the time on their phones, people chasing bitcoin riches would also pay attention to screens showing that kind of information.