Vegas Margaritaville Entertains Bar Guests With Transformed Projection Mapping Show

This is inside the Margaritaville on the Las Vegas Strip, which has a new projection-mapped and display show.

It is called the Volcano Show, which from poking around online seems to be some sort of regularly scheduled multi-sensory event in the bar (walked by that place a billion times, but never been in).

This new content was put together by the West Coast creative shop Fusion CI, and the integration done by AVIT. Fusion, as you would hear on this podcast, has a lot of skills around water and lava flow visuals.