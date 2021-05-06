Starbucks Takes Digital End-Cap Concept Into The Aisles At ASDA Supermarket In UK

My Linkedin feed had a post up from the UK about a digital merchandising display for Starbucks in the aisles of an ASDA supermarket.

The display is like a digital end-cap, except it was in-aisle and uses tactics like fins and angled displays to try to grab shopper attention.

I note this for a few reasons:

I have not seen a merchandising display that uses a couple of angled flat panels up top so that the media is theoretically more easily viewed by approaching shoppers;

I have not seen stretched (sometimes called bar-type) displays used like this, as fins that push into the aisle. I think the merchandising name for these things is shelf talkers;

Weirdly, the ribbon strips in front of the shelves appear to be LCD, or LED sufficiently dense enough in pixels to text and details, but there are ribbon strips immediately below them that do pricing (why not use the digital???)

The Linkedin post below has a great set of comments debating the pros and cons of this thing, and also speculates that this is not necessarily an effort unique to Starbucks, but is actually ASDA merchandising gear that brands can opt in on and/or book.



