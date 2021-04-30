ISE Regional Events Planned For June In Amsterdam, Munich Scrapped; Two Others Still On For June

The regional events Integrated Systems Europe planned to stage in June in Amsterdam and Munich have been scrapped, but similar events planned that month for London and Barcelona are still going ahead.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director for Integrated Systems Events, the company that runs the show for owners AVIXA and CEDIA, says the ongoing pandemic forced the decision.

“Whilst we have had good support from both exhibitors and visitors who wanted to get together at a local event, new government regulations regarding COVID-19 in both Germany and the Netherlands have meant that we are unable to guarantee being able to proceed with these two events,” says Blackman.

“Preparations for Barcelona and London are well underway as the governments ease restrictions in both Spain and the UK and remain on target for the successful return of events. We are looking forward to bringing the industry together and delivering a platform for those who wish to be there and that will be supported by key exhibiting partners, a programme of content and networking.”

“These events will be supported by our online platform ISE Digital, providing our global audience with the opportunity to join us online.”

Registration for ISE @ Barcelona, London and for ISE Digital is free, and registration is here.

It’s s shame, but not a particularly big surprise, as we’re now only weeks out from June and COVID-19 is definitely still not in the rear-view mirror for Europe. I still don’t see me being at a live industry event until InfoComm in late October.