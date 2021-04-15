Next Store In UK Fills Checkout Zone With DV LED Wall

This is a Next fashion apparel and furnishings store in Leicester, UK (go Foxes!) that uses a sweeping direct view LED s the backdrop to its checkout counter.

I like this because of the scale of the screen. LCDs and OLEDs are gorgeous, but they are either going to be screens hanging on a wall like paintings, or tiled together with seams. DV LED provides the modularity to fill a wall space as desired.

No word on the LED or CMS suppliers. The store is in Fosse Park if you are around Leicester and want to have a look.