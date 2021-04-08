Ladorian, inReality Partner On Data-Driven Personalized Messaging For In-Store Screens

That feeling you sometimes get online – with served ads that seem to know your recent, personalized shopping interests – is now finding its way into physical stores through tie-ups like a new one between a pair of digital signage-focused tech firms.

Madrid-based Ladorian, which has a software solution specializing in personalized data-driven messaging in physical retail, has announced a strategic partnership with Atlanta’s inReality, a venue analytics software platform.

From the PR:

Ladorian uses connected data points and data intelligence to create a smart communication channel with users at the points of sale, delivering personalized messages that offer the best products to meet their needs. The messaging generated integrates (and reacts to) external factors like weather, demographics and events with internal ones such as inventory, sales, mobile ERPs, profiles and shopper patterns to serve up the ideal message for the viewer, location and in-store ‘moment’.

The five-year-old start-up is primarily deployed in Spain, where it is in being used in 5,000+ stores, but is active in six countries and now working through a Miami-based subsidiary to go after the U.S. market.

The big number touted is how setting what amount to offline cookies, layering in data from POS and ERP systems, enables in-store messaging that can be personalized to people or shopper types and lift sales, says Ladorian, “an average +30% of featured products.”

inReality’s technology layers in retail-centric venue analytics software that builds up data on consumer patterns and behaviors in stores. “With over a decade of global experience, it utilizes camera vision to harness traffic, dwell, impressions and engagement at specific points of interest, as well as age, gender and mood. Its AI algorithms then correlate the data into one simple platform for reporting, exporting, predicting or enabling dynamic content, an ideal fit for Ladorian’s responsive, optimized messaging capabilities.”

“Retail stores have not yet been able to offer the same real-time targeted content that has become de facto with online platforms. We help our customers bridge the gap by reinventing shopper data at the POS so that they can serve up the same intelligent digital communications in their stores,” says Rafael Cifuentes, CEO of Ladorian’s US affiliate. “The fact is in-store sales still accounted for a large percentage of retail sales, and shoppers want a consistent level of relevance and personalization across all channels. We enable this, and by doing so we help customers achieve similar conversion rates to those that ecomm has come to rely on as a result of data-driven messaging.”

“This strategic partnership is perfectly suited for our data analytics platform,” says inReality CEO, Ron Levac. “We’ve always been bullish about bringing the type of data enablement used online into physical venues, and we’ve spent years simplifying the cost and complexity of gathering it from store sensors at scale. The latent opportunity has always been to use it for dynamic, personalized content versus analyzing it after the fact with manual optimization strategies.”

Ladorian’s technology is branded as iDS CMS SMART DATA and is touted to work across all in-store communication channels – digital signage, interactive displays, electronic shelf labels and even a store’s CRM.

In addition to ensuring message customization at each touchpoint, it offers the ability to turn screens into smart digital sales assistants and, when tied with inReality, trigger sensory cues such as light and audio. This creates both easier operational oversight of all in-store digital apertures, but also a more holistic view of the integrated impact and higher results.

It also creates the ability to generate measurement patterns that establish PRIME TIME algorithms for each product, helping customers maximize the value of their store media when used as an advertising revenue stream from brand partners. Advertisers can also access anonymized reports on audience, visitor attributes and verified traffic and behavioral responses, data easily exported via API for programmatic and internal BI platforms.

“While inReality seeks to report data, Ladorian puts it to work,” says Ladorian’s CEO and Founder Alejandro Gutiérrez-Bolívar. “Ladorian was born to reinvent the use of data at the point of sale, becoming the technological ally of those companies which share our vision that leadership in the new era of retail needs intelligent digital communication in their establishments.”

Here’s an explainer video:

This is pretty interesting because the companies are mashing up their platforms and services to do a more informed version of the “right message, right place, right time” pitch that has been part of selling digital signage since its earliest days.

Intel, after it aquired the early computer vision firm Cognovision more than a decade ago, had trade show demos pushing the notion of serving ads instantly based on the broad profiles of shopper types in front of the screen.

This is that, but using a lot more and varied data.

It’s also layering in automated content, using templates and javascripting to build messaging on the fly.

Also different from what else I’ve seen out there is how Ladorian has a “content department run as an advertising agency, specialized in digital signage content concepts, development, and design. This customized content for each physical space not only takes into account the type of business it has been created for, but also the type of public they are targeted at, peak hours and the average time consumers spend in spaces, adapting duration to achieve optimal impact.”

The company also seems to have something of a supply-side ad sales capability for several scaled networks it runs for media customers.

inRealty is relatively new on the scene, but run by several digital signage industry longtimers, including Laura Davis-Taylor, Ryan Cahoy and Ron Levac.