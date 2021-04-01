Poland’s Screen Network Using Playful Deep Fake Tweaks of Masterpieces To Showcase Medium

The Polish digital OOH media company Screen Network have developed a fun campaign that draws attention to their screens by using “deep fake” technology to manipulate famous paintings.

The campign uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to create life-like but entirely artificial animations of famous paintings from the likes of Van Gogh, Vermeer and Da Vinci.

Every week, Polish citizens will see several familiar paintings subtly tweaked and animated masterpiece paintings, showcasing screens as a public space medium. The project involves more than 20,000 digital OOH screens, reaching more than 6 million Poles daily.

The screens are located in the largest Polish cities along the highways with heavy traffic, railway stations, shopping malls and airports.

This will draw viewers, certainly. I like how the creative has been done in such a way that a little glitch with the frame and image is the subtle visual cue to something that’s a little off, and different.