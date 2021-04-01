Collecting Luggage At Melbourne’s T2 Puts Travelers In Front Of 85M LED Ribbon

This is the baggage carousel area at the Terminal 2 of Melbourne Airport in Australia – an 85 meter wraparound LED ribbon that greets arriving travelers with digital artwork.

The set-up, which went in about three years ago (just learning about it now, though), uses SiliconCore’s Daffodil 2.5mm pitch LED panels, with a total display canvas of 33,600 x 405 pixels.

The project went in via EngieAV and the John Holland Group. The project designers had eight of the LED cabinets machined into a V shape to allow for a curve instead of a hard 90 degree corner.