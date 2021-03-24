Swiss Pharma Retailer Using Computer Vision To Shape In-Store Screen Messaging

Here’s an operating example of a computer vision-based analytics platform being tied to digital displays and specifically used to drive sales of endemic products in a store.

In this case, it is roughly 120 pharmacies in Switzerland under the TopPharm banner. The retailer is using the computer vision firm Advertima to shape content on two screens per store, with plans to have the solution in place across stores by the end of Q2.

Says the Advertima PR:

This next-generation digital signage network enables TopPharm to become the first pharmacy brand offering offline media space with real-time targeting capabilities and performance-based pricing models for their supplier brands and other advertisers — making their pharmacies a channel of choice for over-the-counter medicine and DOOH advertising.

For the project, Advertima collaborates with industry experts, Cingerine, Adtrac, B+T Bild+Ton AG, and Freaky Swep to provide a turnkey and easy-to-use solution that brings unprecedented financial and strategic benefits to TopPharm.

Advertima’s GDPR compliant AI solution for digital signage enables brick-and-mortar pharmacies and multi-brand retailers to leverage their stores’ visitors by having the same customer insights and capabilities as the online world. With real-time data and Adtrac, an automated ad booking platform, Advertima Smart Signage connects the media buying industry to TopPharm’s in-store visitors and passersby, providing TopPharm with a new revenue stream, while also strengthening their media and data packages for their supplier brands.

With Advertima Smart Signage, pharmaceutical brands and third-party advertisers can target real and verified audiences according to their age and gender in the physical world while respecting people’s privacy and getting an ROI for their campaigns.

“Advertima, Cingerine, and Adtrac enable us to maintain our position at the cutting edge of innovation and become a channel of choice for the over-the-counter medicine advertising industry,” says Kevin Eggli, Head of Marketing at TopPharm. “Thanks to AI, we are able to create our own easy-to-operate media business for our digital signage network, bringing us an undeniable competitive advantage, while enhancing customer experience in our stores.”