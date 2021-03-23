Outfront Media Adopts Broadsign As DOOH Ad Management Platform

I can’t think of another CMS software company that has managed to build up something akin to dominance in a vertical market the way Broadsign has with ad-based Digital OOH Networks.

The one exception would perhaps be STRATACACHE, but in a very different vertical – major QSR chains.

Montreal-based Broadsign works with many of the top DOOH media companies in North America and Europe, like JCDecaux, and the company has announced Outfront Media is now using the Broadsign Direct inventory and sales management system, as well as the CMS.

Says the PR:

Simplifying operations on the backend, the new deployment will make tasks previously only possible in an OUTFRONT office accessible remotely. The open-ended nature of Broadsign’s solution also sets the stage for OUTFRONT to advance workflow automation across sales and operations, as well as improve proof of performance reporting.

“Broadsign’s approach to scheduling, robust sales toolset, and proven track record of supporting large-scale deployments made it an ideal fit to help us transform our offering. It will give us a huge amount of out-of-the box functionality and allow us to spend less time on the minutia and focus on improving both the customer and audience experience,” says Lowell Simpson, EVP Chief Information Officer for OUTFRONT Media.