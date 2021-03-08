DV LED Demand Recovering, But Almost 70% Of Trade In Chinese Market: Research

The market research firm OMDIA says the Direct View LED video display market is coming back as the COVID-19 pandemic slows, but the recovery is somewhat limited to China.

Recovery began in the third quarter and accelerated further in the 4th quarter, says OMDIA in a brief. “In Q4 2020, 336,257 square meters were shipped, with a 23.5% quarter-on-quarter growth. The China region drives the recovery of the LED video display market in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching 68.9% global unit brand share.”

“Other regions show slower signs of recovery as the effects of the coronavirus were widespread and prompted different lockdowns over the past year.”

The full research – https://omdia.tech.informa.com/OM017381/Global-LED-video-display-market-recovers-by-235-quarteronquarter – is behind a registration and pay wall, and too $$$ for me.