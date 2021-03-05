Carousel Extends Digital Signage Reach To Clients’ WFH Screens

In the past year I have read several PR pieces detailing how a digital signage CMS platform has been tweaked and expanded to enable desktop communications to all the Work From Homers, but seemingly all of them have said what’s possible, not what’s happening.

Here’s a working example, from Minneapolis-based Carousel Digital Signage, which is directly related to Tightrope Media Systems.

The company announced the immediate availability of Carousel Express Players, a cloud-based software media player solution designed for keeping remote workers and students informed and up to date. The company directly cites the example of TriOak Foods, a midwest food and grain production company using the capability to reach some 400 employees across five states.

“We wanted to make our digital signage accessible for all TriOak employees, regardless of their locations,” says Rory Wagenbach, part of the company’s Digital Media Team Member. “Having our Carousel channels embedded into our company website allows TriOak employees to quickly log in and look at our signage content at any time. It’s a good remedy for communicating important information to people that rarely are in front of our screens.”

The software works with the mother-ship platform and extends “classic” digital signage content to desktop computers, laptops and tablets.

Carousel Express Players can be deployed in flexible ways, including as screen savers that provide a practical way of keeping people connected; and by embedding Carousel Cloud channels directly into a company’s web page.

“With so many students, instructors, and businesspeople working remotely, it is more important than ever for people to remain connected,” says JJ Parker, Carousel CEO. “Carousel Cloud customers using Express Players can now easily communicate across their entire organization, and not just in dedicated spots with fixed digital signage. Carousel Express Players unify organizations at a time when being in the same building is at best a challenge.”