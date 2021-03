The CMS firm Rise Vision has kindly made a set of nine high-rez jpegs available that celebrate Women’s History Month, which is on right now.

They are available with no strings to other networks, regardless of whether the screens run or not on Rise software.

A direct link to download the ZIP is here: https://www.risevision.com/hubfs/2021%20Campaign%20Posters/womens-history-month-posters.zip (high res JPGs available in portrait and landscape).