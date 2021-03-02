Rise Vision Sales Deals Get More Cowbell

This is fun.

A lot of selling organizations have some sort of a symbolic gesture – like ringing a bell – when a deal gets closed and into the system.

The digital signage CMS software company Rise Vision has was doing the virtual office thing years before COVID-19 turned up, so they’ve never really had a physical office and a group that would celebrate and ring a bell or hit a gong when Ryan finally closed a deal.

So Shea Darlison of Rise put together a solution using the web automation tool Zapier, to get the CRM used by Rise with displays at home used by Rise staffers. Whenever a deal is won, the regularly scheduled content is interrupted by a little cowbell.

It’s a clip from the famous Saturday Night Live sketch that imagines how a cowbell found its way into the 70s rock song The Reaper, by Blue Öyster Cult.

You can watch it here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1apJuRzo7R6svoonTo7SECeFluL35Ox4G/view?usp=sharing

Here’s the full skit, if you’ve never seen it.