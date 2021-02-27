Three Paris Shops Sync’d Up With DV LED Screens In Windows, Entries

The great majority of the projects I come across in retail involve a single flagship store, so it was interesting to come across a group of coordinated DV LED window and entry screen projects involving a French retailer in Paris.

Digital AV has a post up about three locations of Fnac Paris using large-format digital showcases in its stores on the Champs-Élysées and Saint-Lazare, adding to one already done in a district called Ternes. In total, the digital surface is 84 sq. meters.

The one on the Champs-Élysées has a three-sided panoramic screen over the escalator area, while the second shows three coordinated screens.

I am not sure whose 2.6mm LED modules are used here, or the other tech infrastructure, but the project was pulled together by TMM Trison, the local wing of the big Spanish-based AV integrator Trison.



