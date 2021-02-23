How To Make Your Digital Communications More Effective Using Dynamic Data

GUEST POST: Jørn Olsen, ProntoTV

Jørn Olsen

Making something more effective means that there is a problem/issue that needs to be solved. When you have a clear purpose, it is possible to start exploring the world of possibilities with dynamic data.

Dynamic digital signage is when real-time insights and live data are incorporated into digital content.

Instead of pre-rendered video, integrating a dynamic element to your content offering allows you to be responsive to market conditions, offer the best prices or share up-to-date information, such as news, weather reports or live feeds from a destination.

Here are the benefits dynamic data can bring in six key market sectors:

01. RETAIL

CHALLENGE:

Retail environments are focused on sales activations and brand building. Digital signage is a key tool for bringing the attention of customers to products and making purchases as seamless and easy as possible, to fulfil a good customer experience.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

Studies have shown that dynamic messaging can increase retail sales by 93%!

Real-time content facilitates the convergence of online and offline strategies by enabling dynamic pricing. Online shopping has been a threat to the traditional high street, with customers browsing stores to find their item of choice, then buying it cheaper online.

With dynamic pricing, comparison sites can be automatically monitored and the price of items in physical locations instantly updated with the comparison, such as ‘cheapest on PriceSpy’.

AI and Machine Learning techniques can be used to identify the products that are most suitable to show at any given time. This can be derived from POS data to see bestselling items and combinations of products usually bought together.

Sensors can also recognise the types of products a customer is carrying and display dynamic messaging to suggest other products that compliment their purchases.

This results in excellent customer service give customers peace of mind that they are making informed purchasing decisions, enhances the trustworthiness of the brand and results in a brilliant customer experience.

02. CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

CHALLENGE:

Internal communication networks are visible to workers and visitors for an incredible 1950 hours per year. This makes it almost impossible to create exclusively pre-rendered content as there isn’t enough time in the average working week!

The information that internal teams need to access also dates incredibly quickly. By the time content has been made showing the latest sales figures, they may already have changed, which leads to people becoming blind to the screen.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

Dynamic content transforms an internal network into an interactive hub of information ensuring that employees receive the right data in a timely manner.

Running totals such as sales figures, carbon footprint counters, loyalty programme uptake and KPI measurements can be displayed through integration with the sales and measurements platforms being used by the team.

They can also be kept updated about wider influences in their local area or destinations where their customers are based, through live news feeds, weather updates and social media integration of key feeds or topics.

The digital signage network can also be integrated with other digital channels such as smartphones or tablets, which is useful for notifying people when visitors are in reception, showing meeting room availability and for wayfinding.

Research shows that employee loyalty increases when they feel involved in the operation of the company.

03. PHARMACY AND HEALTH

CHALLENGE:

Sharing messages that contribute to conversations about well-being has long been the practice in pharmacies and health trusts, and this has never been more crucial than during a global pandemic.

Digital signage can be used to quickly disperse key information, such as helping to direct customers towards seasonal remedies, so that employees can do their jobs as quickly and efficiently as possible, rather than spending all their time answering frequently asked questions.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

The urgency of communications and the ever-changing regulations and guidelines surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic is a great example of how we’ve seen dynamic messaging play a crucial role in keeping people safe.

Usually, screens are used to draw people into stores, however, the pandemic saw a pivot where they were used to communicate vital information to limit the number of people to ensure safe capacities.

In Norway during the Covid pandemic, the Norwegian Directorate of Health and NIPH actively used social media to inform the population about the latest news and regulations. We responded by creating a solution that collected the very latest posts so the updates could be broadcasted directly from digital signage platforms.

This has been well utilized, both by pharmacies but also other stores on the high street, and is still an incredibly effective way of sharing information.

04. BANKING AND FINANCE

CHALLENGE:

Waiting time, whether that’s in a lobby for caproate customers or in line for people using local branches, is an excellent opportunity to communicate with those waiting their turn.

This can be used to give the customer tips and advice, provide information about products and services, or we can turn the experience on its head and provide fun communications to drive engagement on a different level.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

Digital signage is a great way of reinforcing company culture, so fun facts such as ‘on this day’ recollections and inspirational quotes, engage customers on a different level and can help relax them before their meeting.

Gamification through platforms like AirConsole transform the nature of your signage entirely into gaming platforms that customers can play hands free from their mobile devices to pass the time.

Integration with the meeting calendar means content can also be customised based on the products that customers are there to talk about. Studies have shown that when the customer is able to ask about content that they have seen while waiting, it leads to a more informed and better-quality conversation for both parties.

Corporate templates can also be given a new lease of life with enhancements to include real-time elements through day parting to automatically change the greetings from ‘good morning’, to ‘good afternoon’, for example.

05. TRANSPORT AND TOURISM

CHALLENGE:

Transport is typically a sector where we see the most dynamic content being shared as commuters regularly rely on this information to plan their day. Estimated arrival and travel times, traffic information, flight delays, train cancellations and maintenance updates are the backbone of the transport industry.

Typically, feeds are more information driven but, in some sectors such as exploration travel, there is a move to digital signage playing a crucial role in the guest experience.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

Dynamic content can be used to provide a variety of guest experience roles on-board cruise ships. This includes to personally welcome passengers using RFID integration and to keep them informed about news, events and weather updates from their original destination and where they’re going by integrating live feeds.

Real-time content can also be a source of entertainment when linked to live exterior camera feeds action cams, drones or underwater cameras, each capturing the magnificent beauty on the outside and bringing it to life inside.

Events from inside can also be relayed onto centralized signage for edutainment purposes, by relaying live lectures and presentations from various onboard venues, ensuring that guests are kept engaged throughout their stay.?

06. LEISURE

CHALLENGE:

Leisure destinations, such as sports facilities, theme parks, museums and galleries are often multifaceted spaces with lots of different areas and activities. They need a digital ecosystem that can keep the whole space connected.

DYNAMIC DIFFERENTIATION:

Dynamic signage can deliver real-time, engaging and personalised messaging to entertain guests, making their experience memorable and bringing the digital signage displays to life.

In complex facilities this requires an omnichannel approach. Live camera streams from a sporting arena, for example, can be broadcast into the cafe and restaurant areas, where parents might be waiting as their children enjoy the activities.

Statistics from the day’s events, such as the most trips, longest distance travelled and fastest run in an indoor ski environment keeps both spectators and the skiers entertained.

Live TV feeds from specialist sporting channels (such as slowtv from Norway Live, for the skiing example) can be integrated to show professionals in action, inspiring the armatures and showcasing key brands that they can buy in the adjoining shop.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Jørn Olsen is the head of marketing and analytics at ProntoTV, a Norwegian firm that is a ZetaDisplay company. This post originally appeared here: https://prontotv.no/making-your-digital-communication-more-effective-with-dynamic-data/