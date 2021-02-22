Samsung’s V/X Live Virtual Conference Set for March 4th

We’re still months away, probably, from having safe in person events, so some of the largest manufacturers and distributors are filling the gap with virtual events – including a session by one of the biggest vendors out there, Samsung.

The electronics giant has organized a special one-day virtual conference on March 4th, called Samsung V/X Live. This is the registration link: https://business.samsungusa.com/VXLive

V/X is short for Virtual Experience – a day of learning, discussion and exploration the company says will be guided by key Samsung executives, as well as industry thought leaders. The agenda has a series of special online presentation sessions sorted by vertical markets.

V/X Live also includes:

A demo hub, with on-demand product and services videos;

Partner hub;

Networking;

Online meetings;

Interactive trivia with Samsung swag.

The day is free to attend, and runs from 11 am to 7 pm Eastern time. I’ve seen lots of social media activity suggesting the event has been very deliberately planned out, including recorded sessions on well-lit sets, with good cameras and mikes.

We have all seen the opposite end of that, with scenes of bedrooms, kids walking past, and fuzzy, badly-lit videos that are hard to hear. What prepared sessions may lack in spontaneity they make up for in polish, and lack of rambling.

V/X Live kicks off at 11 with something called a Morning Newscast – a session that sets up the day, explores market and industry trends, and emerging topics like the changed workplace and the impact of ubiquitous, fast 5G connectivity.

The other topics include sports and entertainment venues and LED spectaculars, retail/F&B, education, healthcare, government, hospitality and enterprise tech.

