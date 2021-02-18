IAS Acquired By Another Illinois AV/IT Firm, Pearl Technology

IAS Technology, a Central Illinois pro AV solutions provider, has been acquired by another Illinois tech services firm, Pearl Technology.

“Adding IAS to our core capabilities positions us for future growth across the nation and brings even more services to current customers,” says Gary Pearl, chairman/CEO of Pearl Companies. “We also look forward to additional opportunities with new customers and partners as a result.”

“Our primary goal is to help others with the services they may not be able to take care of themselves,” Pearl adds. “In many cases, we can offer these capabilities more efficiently and cost-effectively than they could manage on their own.”

“I’m looking forward to working with an even bigger client base and to have the support of the IT team at Pearl Technology,” says Jeremy Caldera, CEO of IAS. “Adding audiovisual integration helps Pearl Technology to offer a complete solution for clients needing both A/V and IT services.”