ISE Opens Up Mandatory Online Registration For June Hybrid Live/Virtual Show

Integrated Systems Europe 2021 has opened up registration today for the big pro AV trade show, still planned for early June in Barcelona.

Registration for what’s currently billed as a hybrid live/virtual show must be done online, as there will be no on-site registration for the event, the idea presumably being that asking people to queue presents unnecessary health safety risks.

The show’s organizers have said they’ll make a final go-no go decision on the live event component on March 1st.

“During the challenging times of the past nine months the importance of ISE to the global AV and systems integration business has never been more apparent,” says Integrated Systems Events Managing Director Mike Blackman. “Many exhibitors and attendees view the show as the catalyst for business recovery. People rely on ISE for inspiration, for finding new suppliers, keeping up with industry innovations, building lasting relationships, and for education. While ISE 2021 will be a little different this year, it will still provide all these opportunities and we look forward to reconnecting with you.”

The show says:

ISE 2021 signals the show’s new status as a hybrid event, merging content live from the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía with a dynamic digital programme to provide a rich, rewarding experience – whether you are in Barcelona or joining online. With a live stage, break-out lounges, keynotes, hosted roundtables, one-on-one meets plus highlights from ISE’s RISE Spotlight programme, ISE 2021 offers the opportunity to attend from anywhere in the world.

As one of Europe’s most vibrant, innovative, and beautiful cities, Barcelona provides an exciting setting for exhibitors and attendees. ISE’s priority is to deliver a safe and secure event for all. Along with its co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA, ISE has been working in close participation with the City of Barcelona, the venue and relevant authorities.

The Fira de Barcelona received the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp for its prevention and safety protocol against the transmission of COVID-19, merited by the World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC). Safety measures have been developed with the specialist risk management consultancy Aon and the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

For visitors, ISE has recently published A Guide to Safe Visiting, outlining the safe practice protocols in place at the venue. This is available from the ISE website.

With a show floor featuring the world’s leading providers of AV technology and solutions, nine dedicated Technology Zones, four days of inspiring industry-leading content, world class keynote speakers, professional development programmes, conferences and a suite of new audio demo rooms – ISE is ready for business. Once again, KNX will be the event’s Presenting Show Partner.

With plenty of space and no restrictions on stand size, ISE 2021 will feature nine Technology Zones, including two new Zones for 2021. Those zones include one focused on digital signage and DOOH.

I hope the show is able to go ahead, but it seems unlikely given the amount of ongoing COVID-19 spread and the still early state of vaccinations. The venue and the show can be commended for taking heath safety measures seriously, but attending a trade show means airports, rail hubs, subways, hotels, restaurants and on and on.