RP Visual Comes Up With Universal Mount For In-Wall Displays

The LA-area AV mounting gear company rp Visual Solutions has done a lot of trade in recent years coming up with custom architectural structures for visual displays, producing brackets and other metalwork that allows video walls to have the location, shape and scale envisioned by architects and their clients.

They do big stuff, but the company also solves some more pedestrian problems, like nesting a display into a wall.

The Orange County, CA company announced this week that its Wallmate in-wall mounting systems will be equipped with a universal adapter plate that can accommodate almost any pattern of display mounting holes, regardless of whether they conform to the VESA mounting standard.

“Many displays are no longer compliant because the mounting points are not always centered vertically,” says the company in PR. “The adapter allows for tremendous horizontal and vertical offset flexibility to match hole patterns. Already installed Wallmate mounts can have the same flexibility for future display upgrades, by adding the Universal Adapter which will be available separately from the mount.”

The pitch plays to concept just about everyone likes: faster, better, easier.

“With Wallmate Universal, we are enabling installation teams to complete their work even more quickly,” says John Brereton, General Manager of rp Visual Solutions. “Integrators will no longer have to carry multiple adaptors or cut parts to accommodate different displays. The new Wallmate series speeds installation and delivers the same long-term reliability rpv is known for.”

The new Wallmate Universal Series is available in three configurations, the 16, 32 and 32Max for different display sizes and weights. The 32Max will securely mount displays up to 350 pounds (158 kg) while still allowing easy service access. Built out of 11 gauge steel, metal bushings and metal bearings, the mounts are structurally robust and provide long term reliability. This also ensures that large interactive touch screens can be mounted rigidly without any wobble or bounce.

Wallmate solutions were already unique in the mounting marketplace; integrating the back box, display mount, and AV device mounting into a single SKU solution. The system is designed for clean installation of the display and additional peripherals such as video receivers, signage players, or UC interfaces, into a space that is one or two standard 16” studs cavities wide. The design allows for faster installation time onsite, saving time and money. After all components are installed, Wallmate mounts protrude as low as 0.6” from the wall allowing for ADA compliance on displays up to 98”. Future service is made easier by extending-arm features that allow easy access to all components without pinching cables.

This is totally a gear-head thing, but I suspect deployment companies and field service techs welcome anything that removes complication and gets them to completed jobs faster.

Interesting side note: I did not know that Randy Pagnan, the transplanted Canadian who started the company (he’s the rp), sold it two years ago and his earn-out ended back in November.