Seoul Office Block’s LED Windows Become Public Art At Nightfall

This is a relatively small office block somewhere in Seoul that has LEDs embedded in the architectural glass, and transforms into a public art piece once it gets dark.

The tech is from a Korean company – G-Smatt. In the US, it is GLAAM America.

The proposition with this technology is that this is not display technology that gets applied to the facade of a building, like transparent-ish mesh LED displays. The LEDs in this case are embedded within the architectural glass.

The tradeoff with this approach is that it is an after-dark experience. The benefit is that the people who, I assume, work in this building have minimally impaired views outside, whereas with mesh LED you are looking out through some kind of tight grid system.