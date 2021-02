This is a nice example of using flexible direct view LED modules to work with curves and make a relatively small video wall visually interesting.

It is in the lobby of the Jakarta-based AV systems integrator V2 Indonesia, and is using the flexible product from Hong Kong-based Lighthouse.

I like the curves, but also the use of an irregular shape and use of ribbon strips that get it away from being a solid block of video.

Here’s a short video via Linkedin: