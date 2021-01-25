Panasonic Bows Out Of InfoComm 2021, Citing Health Safety Concerns

It is late January, and InfoComm in June seems like way, way, way off – but exhibitors need to plan their presence well in advance, or with the special circumstances of the moment, decide whether or not to exhibit.

In the case of Panasonic, it doesn’t see health safety conditions being at a level that would allow it to send people and product to Orlando in mid-June. The company sent out a notice today saying it is taking a pass on InfoComm.

It does not go into plans for ISE, which is theoretically also happening in June in Barcelona. But Spain, like much of the world, is DEEP into its fight with COVID-19.

Here’s the Panasonic announcement:

At Panasonic, we’re always thinking about how we can effectively connect with customers, partners and colleagues in the AV industry, especially since 2020 put a spotlight on the importance of being nimble and innovative to changing market conditions.

After careful consideration and given the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are erring on the side of caution as we prioritize the safety of our employees and customers in large venues and as a result, we have decided to not physically participate at InfoComm 2021 in June.

In place of participating in-person, we’re planning other ways for our community to get together, including a virtual event and engaging online discussions. We’ll share additional details on our plans in the coming months.

This is really unfortunate, but 138 days out from a trade show is not a lot of time. I am guessing there are numerous companies who are also trying to make final decisions around these big trade shows.

I hope they happen and even have a hotel room booked for Orlando. But anyone looking at the current circumstances objectively would be wondering if any trade shows can come off safely before, let’s say, Q4, or maybe Q1 2022.