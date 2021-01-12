Spectrio Acquires Another Digital Signage CMS Firm, PEI-based ScreenScape

The good folks over at ScreenScape, in lovely Charlottetown, PEI, have sent out word that the digital signage CMS company has been acquired by Tampa-based Spectrio, a PE-backed retail solutions provider that has been on an M&A binge in recent years.

From a note to clients/customers/media:

As of January 5, 2021, ScreenScape has been acquired by Spectrio—a leading provider of customer engagement technology. Spectrio helps businesses like yours create memorable experiences powered by content and technology. We’re excited to partner with Spectrio so we can provide even more opportunities to help you engage with customers at multiple touchpoints in your business.

You’ll continue to work with your favorite staff members and support teams. You’ll also receive the same quality service and reliable personal attention that is a cornerstone for both Spectrio and ScreenScape.

For Spectrio and ScreenScape, it will always be about you, the customer. As such, with Spectrio you’ll now have access to a greater variety of services and innovative marketing solutions—such as Interactive Kiosks, On-Premise Messaging & Music, WiFi Marketing, Scent Marketing, and On-Hold Messaging—all from one trusted partner.

I have known CEO Mark Hemphill for maybe 15 years, and the way early days of SaaS. The company has been an early innovator in low-cost SaaS and particularly in ideas like local businesses sharing advertising and messaging across screens on the same wide signage network.

The company has a small operation in Charlottetown, and is damn near the ONLY digital signage entity – unless you want to call me an entity – in the Canadian Maritimes region.

Spectrio acquired Industry Weapon back in September, and earlier had acquired three other companies also active in digital signage: VS Networks, Codigo and 10 Foot Wave.

The company is backed by a private equity firm.

I am not sure what the play here may be, though ScreenScape gives Spectrio a friendly, affordable platform to talk about expressly for SMB local businesses.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.