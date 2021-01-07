Ground-Level LED Billboard Bisected By Staircase Leading Into NJ Mega-Mall

This is an interesting use of outdoor direct view LED – a billboard-sized display at ground level that bisects a wide entry staircase.

It just went in at the American Dream mega-mall in the New Jersey Meadowlands area, near New York City.

As is obvious from the pic, the manufacturer is SNA Displays, which also has big screens inside the experience-driven mall (it has a Dubai-like indoor ski slope and a Mall of America-like amusement park).

