D=SIGN Is Live – Are You Watching?

The inaugural D=SIGN online digital signage conference is now live. BrightSign’s Jeff Hastings is on right now talking about cloud networks.

You can still register, and last time I heard there was north of 2,000 people who had done so.

The free event is being run by AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation, and technically managed by rAVe’s Launch platform.

A reminder there is an after hours online trivia thing this evening and tomorrow evening is the first online-only 16:9 Mixer, kinda sorta hosted by me, with a bunch of other DSF board members. We had 120 people signed up for that, I am told, and room for another 80 or so.

It is Bring Your Own Booze, but some Canadians may still show up despite the absence of free drinks.

