LG Announces New Display Lab, Focused On MicroLED

LG has announced some exec level organizational changes in South Korea that are more about things like major appliances, but the electronics giant also announced some future plans for display and innovation tech.

“Under the CTO’s Materials & Devices Advanced Research Center will be the New Display Lab,” says the Nov. 26th press release, “which will focus on accelerating Micro LED technology for faster business development. The CTO will also set up iLab to develop creative technologies utilizing startup methods that can be commercialized relatively quickly.”

And to better respond to changing consumer needs, LG will open a Customer eXperience (CX) Lab that reports directly to the CEO. The CX Lab will include aspects of the Advanced Design lab and will focus on studying the way design affects the way consumers interact with products.

Also …

In addition to opening a North America Innovation Center to discover and promote new business opportunities, LG’s Chief Strategy Office will also set up a new Business Incubation Center to adopt new ideas and help transform them into business opportunities.

All appointments are effective Dec. 1, 2020, says LG, with promotions taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

LG only started showing its take on large format microLED a couple of years ago, and it now has a commercial product on the market called LG Magnit. Focusing on that tech in a “new display lab” suggests the company sees significant potential in the tech, though microLED is being talked up as much or more the displays on consumer devices like phones and wearables.

