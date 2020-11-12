Canada’s Parliament Used As Giant Canvas For Falling Poppies, Honoring Military Veterans

Poppies have long been the central symbol for remembering and honoring military veterans in Canada and the UK (and quite possibly elsewhere), and you see them everywhere in the days leading up to Nov. 11.

This year, visuals of gently-falling poppies were projected on to the center block of Canada’s Parliament building in Ottawa. The “poppy drop” was organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, which raises money for veteran services via lapel pin poppy sales.

The graphics were created by Ottawa-based production company Hyperactive Productions, and the projection mapping was done using 15 projectors provided and operated by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

As mapping jobs go, this is quite simple. But beautiful.

117,000 poppies, one for each of Canada’s fallen since the beginning of the First World War, are projected on Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/8GBxhKSn4G— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) November 10, 2018

